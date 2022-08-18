Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,320 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,585 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,157.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 169,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LANC opened at $150.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $190.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

