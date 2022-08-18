Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ryan Specialty Competitors 137 888 1124 27 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.64%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 29.57%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 216.71 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 39.15

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.21% 19.04% 2.91%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.