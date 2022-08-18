Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 130.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $3,856,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

RYAAY opened at $74.74 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

