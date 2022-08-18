SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $65.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

