Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mad River Investors raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $31,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

