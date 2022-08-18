Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Stock Down 2.5 %

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

