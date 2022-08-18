SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 173,468 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,722,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.