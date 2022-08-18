SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.
SciPlay Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.
