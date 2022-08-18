Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

