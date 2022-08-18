Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

