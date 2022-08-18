Sean P. Hennessy Sells 4,478 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $668.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.87 and a 200-day moving average of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

