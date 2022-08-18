SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Insider Adrian Hargrave Purchases 80,000 Shares of Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,699.86).

Adrian Hargrave also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEEEN alerts:

On Monday, May 30th, Adrian Hargrave acquired 125,000 shares of SEEEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,103.91).

SEEEN Stock Performance

SEEN stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.12. SEEEN plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.53).

About SEEEN

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.