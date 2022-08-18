Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.50.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

