Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $1.96. Sema4 shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 24,680 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,380 shares in the company, valued at $467,289.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $40,287.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,641.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,905 shares of company stock valued at $53,708.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 16,437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after buying an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 15,937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after buying an additional 11,437,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 18,848,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,295,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,157,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sema4 by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 54,350 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

