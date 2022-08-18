Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of SCVL opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21.
Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
