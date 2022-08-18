Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCVL opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

