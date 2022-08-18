Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Drops By 7.5%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

