Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Drops By 7.5%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.4 days.
Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.
