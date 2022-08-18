Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Decreases By 7.6%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRTF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

