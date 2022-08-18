Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Declines By 8.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.