Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Drops By 7.0%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Drops By 7.0%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Columbia Care Price Performance

CCHWF opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CCHWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Columbia Care from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.

Columbia Care Company Profile



Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis products and related services. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Featured Stories

