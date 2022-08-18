Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Increases By 5.3%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock worth $902,630. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

