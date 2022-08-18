Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Declines By 7.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 856.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDIFF. Scotiabank increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

