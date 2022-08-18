Short Interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Increases By 5.0%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.