Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Drops By 8.5%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance
GTII stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
