Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Drops By 8.5%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

GTII stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Global Tech Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

