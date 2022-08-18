Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Grows By 5.3%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
NYSE:HESM opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.556 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.09%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
