Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rises By 5.3%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $357.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

