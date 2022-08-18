Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 24,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 14,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

