Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6,144.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,215,000 after buying an additional 2,479,787 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 669,909 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after buying an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,182,000 after buying an additional 153,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.