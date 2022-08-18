Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Down 10.1 %

CLCMF stock opened at 3.82 on Thursday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of 3.82 and a 12-month high of 22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 3.86.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

