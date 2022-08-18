SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

SITE Centers Stock Down 3.1 %

SITE Centers Profile

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.