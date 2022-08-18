SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 78,214.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 89.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after buying an additional 1,003,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 3,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 801,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.