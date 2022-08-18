SM Energy to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $238,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

