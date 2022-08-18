SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Shares Down 10.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) shares fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 3,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.
About SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
