SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SMRT stock opened at 3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.06. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.22 and a 1 year high of 15.14.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 229,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.49, for a total value of 1,028,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,492,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,501,994.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock worth $7,361,728. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 787,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.