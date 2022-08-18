SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 6.92.
Shares of SMRT stock opened at 3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $731.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.06. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.22 and a 1 year high of 15.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 787,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,520,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
