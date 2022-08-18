Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

