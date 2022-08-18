SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 665,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.88 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

