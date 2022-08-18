State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys New Shares in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,288,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $10,102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,660,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 56.00 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 52.89.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

