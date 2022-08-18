State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 1,678 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Trading Down 1.9 %

GATX opened at $102.68 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.