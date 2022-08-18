State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $234,000 Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDT were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Stock Down 3.6 %

IDT opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.40%.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.