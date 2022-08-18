State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

