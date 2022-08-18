State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a current ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

