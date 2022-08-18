State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $209,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $856.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,480.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,505 shares of company stock valued at $316,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

