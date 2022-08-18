State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $320,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.