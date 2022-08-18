State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $98,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 161.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 93,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $7,151,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

