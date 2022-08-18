State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DHT were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHT by 664.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,298 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in DHT by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

