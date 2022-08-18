State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $100,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

