State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TuSimple by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.33.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

