State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,396 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SMART Global by 103.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.99 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $999.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

