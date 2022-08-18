State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 33,020 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Berry by 120.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $739.76 million, a PE ratio of 229.06 and a beta of 2.36. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

