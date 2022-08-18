State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,876 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $247.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

