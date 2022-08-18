State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,440 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $4,549,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,711 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLT. TheStreet cut Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

