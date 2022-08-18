State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 151,581 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

